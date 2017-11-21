City of Reno Steps Up Code Enforcement

The Motel Improvement Team started operating earlier this year. The Reno Police Department is teaming up with code enforcers to make sure some of the city's older motels are being maintained properly. They check for many code violations.

"Lack of smoke detectors, bed bugs infestation, sometimes other pest infestations whether it's roaches or mice," Alex Woodley, Code Enforcement Manager for the City of Reno said.

Officer James Phoenix spends his days checking in on the motels. Along with checking things like business licenses and smaller violations, he also responds to many calls at some motels.

"You'll have some places that are predominately involved in prostitution," Phoenix said. "We'll have a lot of that. Of course, prostitution comes drugs. So you have a lot of that stuff that's happening in certain motels."

The city shut down a few motels because of serious violations. The Desert Sunset Motel and Everybody's Inn have the same owner, and were shut down. The Fourth Street properties are fenced off and boarded up. Before the Motel Improvement Team, a group of agencies including fire, health, code and police had to set a time and inspect motels. MIT simplifies the process. They also didn't know about most violations until someone would alert them.

"Instead of waiting for those complaints for it to get that bad is that we will proactively be going out there to inspect every room and we'll become aware of these living conditions," Woodley said.

Nav Bajwa owns 10 properties including the Gateway Inn, near Keystone and Interstate 80. He says the Motel Improvement Team is a welcome addition.

"They talk to our managers and they're giving us tips and we're also sharing information with them," Bajwa said. "I have no problem with that. I think that will only improve the properties."

Most of the Gateway Inn's tenants are low-income seniors. Bajwa says having more police presence makes everyone in that area feel safer. It also makes Phoenix's job a little easier.

"A lot of long-term guests, so to speak, they do a good job monitoring order," Phoenix said. "They do a good job. It's the 10 percent or the newcomers that come in and cause problems."

Over time, the goal is to eliminate as many of those problems as possible, while cleaning up blighted properties in Reno.