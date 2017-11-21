Woman Dies After Crashing Into a Tree - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Woman Dies After Crashing Into a Tree

Posted: Updated:

The California Highway Patrol has released details about a fatal crash that happened November 21 in Truckee, CA near Glenshire Drive.

CHP reports a woman died in the hospital after she veered off the road for unknown reasons and crashed into a tree. She wasn’t wearing her shoulder harness and was ejected from the vehicle.

She was transported by CareFlight to Renown hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

