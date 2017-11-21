FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Puts Plan in Motion to Repeal Net Neutrali - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Puts Plan in Motion to Repeal Net Neutrality Regulations

Posted: Updated:

According to the Associated Press, Federal Communications Chairman Ajit Pai is putting a plan in motion to repeal regulations enforcing net neutrality, which was adopted during the Obama administration as a way to prevent internet service providers from unequally favoring their own digital services over others.

They report Pai has distributed an alternative plan to FCC commissioners Tuesday ahead of a December 14th vote.

Pai's attack on net neutrality has triggered protests from consumer groups and internet companies.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.