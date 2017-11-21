FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Puts Plan in Motion to Repeal Net Neutrality Regulations

According to the Associated Press, Federal Communications Chairman Ajit Pai is putting a plan in motion to repeal regulations enforcing net neutrality, which was adopted during the Obama administration as a way to prevent internet service providers from unequally favoring their own digital services over others.

They report Pai has distributed an alternative plan to FCC commissioners Tuesday ahead of a December 14th vote.

Pai's attack on net neutrality has triggered protests from consumer groups and internet companies.

