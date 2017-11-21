Reno-Tahoe International Airport Expects Shortage of Parking Lot - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno-Tahoe International Airport Expects Shortage of Parking Lot Space During Thanksgiving

Posted: Updated:

It's a busy time of the year at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

On Tuesday morning, Cindy Erskine flew out of Reno to be with her family in Denver. Her car will be parked at the airport until the Sunday after Thanksgiving.             

"It's really easy just to come and park here and go and what I like is then when you get off the airplane you just have your car right here,” said Erskine.

She isn't the only one who likes having a car waiting for her when she comes back home. Brian Kulpin, spokesman for the airport says he expects long term parking to reach near full capacity during Thanksgiving.

“You may not park where you're accustomed to, and that quick run into the airport, this week it's going to be a lot busier than that,” said Kulpin.

Instead, some travelers will have to park in employee parking; meaning employees will move their cars away from the airport to make room for customers. It's a plan that the airport hasn't had to implement since before the recession.

"That's the recovery that we've seen here at the airport; it's what we see the growth in our community is all about,” said Kulpin.

That economic recovery has also meant an increase in passengers and frequency of flights. Meaning there’s been room for growth at the airport. On Tuesday, Reno-Tahoe International announced that Frontier is now the ninth airline that will be available to customers.

The new service comes just in time for the holidays and will take travelers to the Rockies from the Sierra three times a week.

"The Wednesday before thanksgiving is traditionally the busiest day at any airport, so a great, great time for people to have another option to get to Denver,” said Marily Mora, CEO of Reno-Tahoe International.

With limited parking and extra security inside the airport, officials are asking that you arrive at least 90 minutes before your scheduled flight during the holidays.

