Douglas County Sheriff's Office Arrests Man in Connection With Domestic Battery

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that they arrested a suspect, 40-year-old James McNeill, in connection with domestic battery with substantial bodily harm.

McNeill, from Gardnerville, was arrested after he went to an emergency room, asked for a wheel chair, wheeled in a woman and fled the hospital. Hospital staff noted his car description and deputies later located him and made the arrest.

He is being charged with domestic battery with substantial bodily harm and eluding a peace officer.

The victim was transferred to Renown Medical Center in Reno for treatment of the injuries.