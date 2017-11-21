Parks Commission Seeks Public Input on Smoking at Area Parks

The Parks Commissions want your opinion on whether or not smoking should be allowed in parks.
They are considering rules regarding smoking, vaping, and the use of tobacco products in parks.
The survey is online and all responses will be kept anonymous.
The Parks Commission is in Washoe County, Reno, Sparks, and Carson City.
KTVN-TV
Mailing Address:
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.