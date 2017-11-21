Parks Commission Seeks Public Input on Smoking at Area Parks - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Parks Commission Seeks Public Input on Smoking at Area Parks



The Parks Commissions want your opinion on whether or not smoking should be allowed in parks.

They are considering rules regarding smoking, vaping, and the use of tobacco products in parks.

The survey is online and all responses will be kept anonymous

The Parks Commission is in Washoe County, Reno, Sparks, and Carson City. 

