WCSD Pilot Program Tests Physical Fitness, Academic Performance - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

WCSD Pilot Program Tests Physical Fitness, Academic Performance

Posted: Updated:

Six Washoe County schools are piloting a program to help kids foster a healthy lifestyle by using heart rate monitoring technology in P.E. classes, but the benefits are reaching far beyond the school gymnasium.

P.E. coach Jencie Fagan is setting new heights for fitness at Pine Middle School with trendy technology. Heart rate monitors where students can be challenged to have an elevated heart rate for as much of class as possible. Blue means too relaxed, yellow, maybe push a little harder, and red is ideal for these competitors.

“If I'm doing squats and it's not on red I do more and faster squats so I can get it to red,” 7th grader Rosa Barrera told us.

It's teaching kids what a beneficial workout feels like and encourages an active lifestyle, but the accomplishments do not rest there.

"We're going to show a correlation between physical activity and academic improvement,” said Fagan.

It’s a concept already being proven.

“When I'm wearing this I feel more accomplished and do better in school I feel like," said Pine student Joseph Espinosa.

There's one thing slowing down Coach Fagan - not everyone has one. She is hoping for $200,000 for 60 watches in 20 schools.

“That's all this objective is for them to see it and feel it,” expressed Fagan. 

Parents are raving about the technology, too. Emails are sent after every class tracking the student's progress. 

The next round of academic testing to further confirm the connection between fitness and classroom achievement is next week.
 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.