Utah Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested in Sparks After Chase

The US Marshal's Office in Reno has reported they arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a Utah attempted murder investigation. Eddie Angelo Samora was arrested for attempted murder and felon in possession of a deadly weapon. They also report he is a known member of the Norteños gang "Familia Various Locos" in Utah.

The Pacific South West Regional Fugitive Task Force got a tip that he was in Reno, ND the Sparks Police Department, the Repeat Offenders Program team and Sacramento Deputy US Marshal assisted.

Nevada Highway Patrol with a crash where the arrest was made near Greenbrae Drive at 11th Street in Sparks.

The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. 

