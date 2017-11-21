Two Men Arrested on Drug-Related Charges in Gardnerville - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Two Men Arrested on Drug-Related Charges in Gardnerville

Posted: Updated:
Patrick MacRoberts Patrick MacRoberts
Clinton Neely Clinton Neely

Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputies say they arrested two men on drug-related charges in Gardnerville on Monday night.

Deputies say they made a traffic stop on a reported suspicious vehicle near Raab Court around 7:45 p.m. 

Deputies say after a search of the car, they arrested the driver, 34-year-old Clinton Neely of Gardnerville for Trafficking in Methamphetamine (more than 28 grams), Possession of a Hypodermic Needle, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving without Tail Lights and No Driver’s License in Possession.  

The passenger, 45-year-old Patrick MacRoberts of South Lake Tahoe was arrested for two warrants and was charged with Trafficking in Cocaine (more than 4 grams), Trafficking in Methamphetamine (more than 4 grams), Possession of Heroin, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.  

They say MacRoberts was on probation in El Dorado County and El Dorado County placed a probation violation hold on him. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.