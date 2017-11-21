Two Men Arrested on Drug-Related Charges in Gardnerville

Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputies say they arrested two men on drug-related charges in Gardnerville on Monday night.

Deputies say they made a traffic stop on a reported suspicious vehicle near Raab Court around 7:45 p.m.

Deputies say after a search of the car, they arrested the driver, 34-year-old Clinton Neely of Gardnerville for Trafficking in Methamphetamine (more than 28 grams), Possession of a Hypodermic Needle, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving without Tail Lights and No Driver’s License in Possession.

The passenger, 45-year-old Patrick MacRoberts of South Lake Tahoe was arrested for two warrants and was charged with Trafficking in Cocaine (more than 4 grams), Trafficking in Methamphetamine (more than 4 grams), Possession of Heroin, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

They say MacRoberts was on probation in El Dorado County and El Dorado County placed a probation violation hold on him.