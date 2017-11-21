Traffic Reporter - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

KTVN has an immediate opening for a Traffic Reporter. One year experience in a TV newsroom preferred. Photography, editing and reporting experience preferred. Valid driver’s license with a clean driving record required. Interested applicants should rush a demo reel, resume, and an application to Jason Pasco, News Director, KTVN, 4925 Energy Way, Reno, Nevada 89502. 

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE.  

Minorities and women are encouraged to apply. KTVN is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

