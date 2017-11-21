Carson City Sheriff's Office Seeks Stolen Vending Machine

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a vending machine that was stolen from the Smith’s grocery store earlier this month.

Deputies say the machine was stolen between November 6th and November 14th 2017 from the East William Street location.

The vending machine contained 40mm rubber bouncy balls. It’s valued at more than $500.

If you have any information, call Detective Sam Hatley 775-283-7852 or the Carson City Dispatch at 775 887-2667.