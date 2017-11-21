Delays Reported on Highway 395 Near Bodie Due to Overturned Semi - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Delays Reported on Highway 395 Near Bodie Due to Overturned Semi-Truck

Courtesy: Caltrans Courtesy: Caltrans

Caltrans says drivers should expect delays on Highway 395 near Bodie as crews try to upright an overturned semi-truck.

Caltrans says the delays could be up to 20 minutes long, just south of State Route 270.

There’s no immediate word on when the roadway will fully reopen. 

