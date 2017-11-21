Kenny L. Sandage Named Carson City Undersheriff - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Kenny L. Sandage Named Carson City Undersheriff

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong has named Assistant Sheriff Kenny L. Sandage to be appointed to the position of Undersheriff in December.  

Sandage will assume the duties and responsibilities vacated by retiring Undersheriff Steve Albertsen. 

Sandage has held the executive administrative position of Assistant Sheriff since August 22, 2014.  

He currently oversees the departments Operations Division, including the Patrol and Investigations units.  

Sandage is a Carson City resident and United States Air Force veteran.  

He’s worked with the Carson City Sheriff’s Office since July 1991. 

(Carson City Sheriff’s Office contributed to this report.)

