Southern Nevada Reports First Flu-Related Death This Season

Southern Nevada Reports First Flu-Related Death This Season

Southern Nevada health officials say a young child has died from the flu.

The Southern Nevada Health District did not release many details Monday but said the child was 4-years old or younger and lived in Clark County.

The department said it's the first reported death from the flu in the county this season but among 78 cases that have been reported.

The county reported 13 flu-related deaths last flu season, which runs from about October through March.

In Northern Nevada's Washoe County near Reno, no flu-related deaths have been reported yet this season but officials have seen 238 cases of the illness.

The Washoe County Health District reported eight flu-related deaths last flu season.

