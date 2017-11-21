Santa Visits for Senior Citizens in Carson City

Even though its Thanksgiving week, some organizations are already gearing up for Christmas. Local group 'Friends to All' is looking for names of seniors that would enjoy a Santa visit this year.

'Friends to All' has been around since 1999. They visit more than 100 seniors every year by dressing up as Santa and his helpers. They make stops at the homes of senior citizens and bring gifts donated by the community. The group hopes to make sure no one is alone this holiday season. "It can be super lonely for seniors during the holidays because family is away and sometimes they don't have family so we visit with them for 10 or 15 minutes and put joy back in their lives," says Jenny Haas, a long time board member of 'Friends to All'.

The group is asking for names and addresses of senior citizens that would love a visit from Santa, as well as donations. They are looking for games, socks, slippers, lotions, basically anything a senior citizen would love to have.

Drop off locations in Carson City are:

A+ Documents, Inc, 411 W. Third Street, Suite 1 (Corner of West Third & Minnesota Streets)

Coldwell Banker Select, 123 W. Second Street (W. Second Street, Highway 395 & Curry Streets)

Realty Executives, 1071 S. Carson Street (By Red’s)

State Farm Insurance – Marilyn Lewis, 321 W. Winnie Lanes, #106 (Winnie & Division)

Vital Signs, 2412 S. Curry Street

If you would like to recommend a senior for a visit you can send a request here: http://friendstoall.com/

They will be visiting the seniors December, 16th.