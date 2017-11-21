Round Table Conversation With Local Immigration Leaders

Democratic Senator from Nevada Catherine Cortez Masto met with Washoe county immigration leaders today to discuss the decision to rescind the DACA program, and what the potential impacts will be on the local community. The message that was repeated again and again by almost all of the immigration leaders was that of the fear felt by these undocumented citizens. But the senator hopes that meetings like these will offer up solutions.

"We are coordinating, we are talking about how address the fear that we see in our community's and what needs to be done at a local level and also at a national level as well," said Cortez Masto.

Local immigration leaders ranging from the ACLU to Catholic Charities came out to voice their concerns and ideas about the immigration issue to Senator Cortez Masto.

With the cancellation of the DACA program, many of the recipients don't know what to expect next, and are in constant fear of deportation for even reporting a crime. If the dreamers in Nevada were deported, Cortez Masto says, the state would lose over 500 million dollars in revenue.

“Immigration has been reactionary, at the moment, we have only been reacting to things that have happened through our administration, and we have not reclaimed our power,” said Community Organizer Alejandra Hernandes Chavez.

Senator Dean Heller also addressed DACA in a statement saying, "While I remain concerned about the way in which DACA came to life, I believe that congress needs to find a permanent solution for hardworking individuals who came to this country through no fault of their own."

His solution is the Bridge Act, a bill he co-sponsored that provides legal status for DACA recipients while congress works towards a permanent solution.

Senator Cortez Masto, meanwhile, hopes that congress will continue to support the dream act.