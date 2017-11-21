Thanksgiving Meals for Those Who Need It

Harrah's Reno set up a tent on Center St. and 6th St. to give community members who are hungry and less fortunate a chance to have a real Thanksgiving meal.

Hundreds of people lined 6th St. and wrapped around to Lake St., waiting for pork loin, mashed potatoes and gravy, veggies, salad, and apple pie for dessert.

Harrah's casino has been doing this event for more than a decade, and Food and Beverage Manager for Harrah's Reno Lanaii Elkins said volunteering with Harrah's is one of her favorite things about working with Harrah's. For her, this event never gets old.

"Little kids with their parents, you know just the less fortunate we just always want to try and give back and give that hot meal out to them every year," Elkins said.

One Reno resident I spoke with said when he heard about it, he put the flier up in his building, hoping more people would attend.

"No one in my building ever has Thanksgiving dinner, and there's 300 apartments in there."

Nearly one thousand pounds of pork was served on Monday, with at least another thousand pounds served when you include all of the sides and dessert. The food was prepared by the Harrah's culinary team, and the food was transported, set up, and served by about 100 Harrah's employees and their families.

Harrah's will be donating food every day this week, and they're inviting the community to join them with the Salvation Army on Sutro Street at 11 am on Thanksgiving.

For those who are looking for meals, the Silver Legacy will be using the same tent on Center St. and 6th St. to serve lunch on Tuesday November 21 starting at 11 am.