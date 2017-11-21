Scott Freeman Elected Second Judicial District Court Chief Judge - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Scott Freeman Elected Second Judicial District Court Chief Judge

The Second Judicial District Court has announced that District Court Judge Scott Freeman has been unanimously elected Chief Judge by his peers on November 17, 2017.

Nevada Governor, Brian Sandoval, appointed Scott Freeman to serve as the presiding Judge in Department 9 on March 26, 2012. He then ran unopposed in 2014. Following the vote on Friday, Chief Judge Freeman shared “I am humbled by the confidence and support offered by my colleagues. As the Chief Judge, I will continue the District Court’s commitment to excellence in serving those who appear before us.”

Chief Judge Freeman graduated from Ithaca College in New York with a degree in Politics and a minor in Economics. He received his Juris Doctorate from Southwestern University School of Law, Los Angeles, California. Chief Judge Freeman has been a resident of Northern Nevada since 1979.

The Chief Judge term is for two years.

To learn more about Chief Judge Scott Freeman, please visit the District Court’s website at www.washoecourts.us.

