Man Sentenced to 24 Years for Fraud & Burglary

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has announced 44-year-old Travis Craven, a co-defendant in a fraud and burglary case, has been sentenced to 24 years in prison. The case involved the cashing of fraudulent checks at several local businesses.

The sentence ensures that the defendant will serve a minimum of 9.5 years in prison before parole eligibility begins.

Craven pled guilty in September.

His co-defendant, Steven Ray Queen, was also sentenced earlier this month to 13 years in prison for his role in the check cashing scheme.