Man Sentenced to 24 Years for Fraud & Burglary - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Man Sentenced to 24 Years for Fraud & Burglary

Posted: Updated:

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has announced 44-year-old Travis Craven, a co-defendant in a fraud and burglary case, has been sentenced to 24 years in prison. The case involved the cashing of fraudulent checks at several local businesses.

The sentence ensures that the defendant will serve a minimum of 9.5 years in prison before parole eligibility begins.

Craven pled guilty in September.

His co-defendant, Steven Ray Queen, was also sentenced earlier this month to 13 years in prison for his role in the check cashing scheme.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.