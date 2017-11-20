Step Up the Holidays for Step 2

Just in time for the holidays, the Reno-Sparks community proves its generous spirit with truckloads of donations for local women battling addiction.

STEP2, a grassroots organization started in Reno, is a substance abuse treatment program which helps women in their recovery from drug addiction. Each year, the program helps more than 200 women get clean, sober, employed and back on their feet.

For the past 20 years, STEP2, in partnership with Alice 96.5's Bill, Connie and RJ in the Morning Show, has held an annual donation drive called "Step Up the Holiday for STEP2," to help these women get back on their feet.

Items collected at the drive include anything from towels to blankets to vacuums, which may seem simple enough, but coordinators say these donations really help STEP2 graduates as they begin their second chance at life.

Diaz Dixon, Chief Executive Officer of STEP2, explains the importance of this drive, "[The graduates] are overwhelmed with joy because they realize that they've been going down this long, hard road and here's someone in the community that cares about them, that's helping them, that they don't even know."

Women going through the STEP2 program typically spend about 5-15 months in treatment. Once they graduate, they're put in transitional housing. Those cottages come fully furnished, mostly with items collected at this annual drive.

Coordinators say one of the most rewarding parts of STEP2 hosting the donation drive is seeing those women able to give back on their own, soon after. Connie Wray, Co-Host of the Bill & Connie Morning Show explains, "Every year, we have graduates of the program who come back and donate and for us, it's just full circle."

This year, one of the most-needed items are winter coats. The drive will continue into tomorrow, November 21st at the following locations:

6 A.M. - 10 A.M. Qdoba, 10310 N. McCarran Blvd.

11 A.M. - 2 A.M. Scheels

3 P.M. - 6 P.M. Hobey's Casino

If you'd like to learn more about STEP2, visit their website here.