WCSD Still Says Wildcreek is Best for New High School Construction

Ever since WC-1 first appeared as a ballot question in November, the Washoe County School District has said they want to build a new high school in the Wildcreek area. But before the school district purchases the land from Washoe County and the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority, they want to ensure that the Wildcreek golf course is the most viable option.

Wood Rodgers is the consultant group hired on by the school district to put together a due diligence report. The report looks into environmental, traffic and cost concerns. Andrew Durling is one of the planning principals on the project who says the Wildcreek site best fits the school district's needs.

"There's nothing uncommon with the property as opposed to any of the properties surrounding it that would preclude this from being developed as a high school campus," said Durling.

All in all, the due diligence report finds that most concerns can be easily resolved. Durling says building a new drainage channel through the site would address flooding concerns. While new street lights and additional turn lanes could mitigate future traffic problems.

The report also shows seven different alternatives of where the campus could fit onto the Wildcreek site. Pete Etchart, the chief operating officer with the WCSD, says each option potentially allows for the site to keep a portion of the land dedicated to golf.

"I really do believe that we can share Wildcreek and we can have a high school, we can have amenities for the public and we can still remain and retain open space for the community," said Etchart.

Wesley Griffin is an opponent of the project and part of an organization called "Save Wildcreek." He says sharing the land isn't a good enough option.

"We're going to lose a public asset, the green space, open space, which is against our regional plan," said Griffin.

Carly Lott, a Hug High School Alumni, disagrees with Griffin. She says the overcrowding relief and renovations that would happen to Hug High School are more than enough reasons to build on the golf course.

"I want our students to have a chance to get a brand new high school, to see what it's like to walk in and have new desks, new classrooms and air conditioning that works," said Lott.

If the Washoe County School District Board of Trustee's approves the report and authorizes the purchase of 75 acres of land at Wildcreek, the school will then host a townhall meeting for the public on November 30th at Hug High School.

See the plans by checking out this link.