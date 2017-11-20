CBS News Fires Charlie Rose After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

CBS News has fired Charlie Rose after several women accused the veteran newsman of sexual misconduct.

Rose has been one of three hosts of "CBS This Morning" since 2012 and is also a contributor to "60 Minutes." PBS and Bloomberg also suspended airings of Rose's nightly interview show after the Washington Post published an article Monday about women who said he groped them and walked around naked in front of them.

CBS News President David Rhodes said there is nothing more important than assuring a safe, professional workplace. CBS had already suspended him.

Rose's co-hosts on the morning show, Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell, were sharply critical of their colleague on Tuesday. King said the allegations did not fit the Rose she knew, but that "I'm clearly on the side of the women who have been very hurt and damaged by this."

"This has to end," said Norah O'Donnell.

King said she considered Rose a friend and held him in high regard, but was struggling because "what do you say when someone that you deeply care about has done something so horrible?

"How do you wrap your brain around that?" she said. "I'm really grappling with that. That said, Charlie does not get a pass here. He doesn't get a pass from anyone in this room."

A stern O'Donnell didn't address her relationship with Rose.

"This is a moment that demands a frank and honest assessment about where we stand and more generally the safety of women," she said. "Let me be very clear. There is no excuse for this alleged behavior."

She said women cannot achieve equality in the workplace and society unless there is a reckoning and taking of responsibility.

Rose, 75, apologized for his behavior in a statement issued Monday and said he was embarrassed by it. He joins a rapidly growing list of public figures felled by misconduct allegations since the floodgates were opened by The New York Times' investigation of harassment and assault by Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The "CBS This Morning" eye-opener segment, a 90-second collection of film clips about the day, also led with the Rose story and quoted two pundits speculating the charges may end his career. "He's toast," said one off-screen voice.

Rose had co-hosted the morning show since 2012, and it has gained in the ratings against its better known ABC and NBC rivals with a newsier approach. Rose's PBS program, where he interviews newsmakers in the media, politics and entertainment, has been airing since 1991.

CBS News tweeted the following statements:

NEW: CBS News terminates Charlie Rose following allegations of sexual misconduct. "There is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace," says CBS News President David Rhodes. pic.twitter.com/hiqPCJ2MGY — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 21, 2017

CBS News statement: Charlie Rose is suspended immediately while we look into this matter. These allegations are extremely disturbing and we take them very seriously. — CBS News PR (@CBSNewsPress) November 20, 2017

You can read Rose's statement below -

My statement in full. pic.twitter.com/3kvFrqF2dT — Charlie Rose (@charlierose) November 20, 2017

