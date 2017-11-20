NV Energy: 209 Customers Without Power Across Washoe County - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NV Energy: 209 Customers Without Power Across Washoe County

Posted: Updated:

NV Energy has reported that power has been restored for around 1,000 customers across Washoe County.

NV Energy reports that 209 customers are still currently without power.. 

The largest outage is located in the 89521 zip code.

Equipment is to blame, and restoration is expected around 7:45 p.m. on Monday.

As of now, the estimated time has not been updated.

