More Parking Coming for Midtown Reno Shoppers

One tradition that comes with holiday shopping is the hunt for parking spaces, especially in an area that's long had a shortage of them. That would be Midtown Reno...the cool collection of boutique shops and quaint restaurants that seemed to have sprung out of nowhere. Junkee Clothing and Simple Ice Cream owner Jessica Schneider was there at the very beginning. "The reason why I think Midtown is thriving is because the locals were really starving for something organic, something local...that's why Midtown took off." Is it beyond her wildest dreams? As she says, "Beyond!"

It's an accepted fact…Midtown Reno has turned into quite the success story, with dozens of new businesses and even buildings bringing a lot of energy and new spending money. There are just three catches: parking, parking, parking. As Recycled Records owner Paul Doege told us, "It just wasn't built to have this kind of traffic in it, you know? These are smaller shops."

Schneider added, "I'm the one with a parking lot, and I still have people who say they couldn't find a place to park and they just drove on."

The situation has gotten so bad, something had to be done. Today (Monday), at least a temporary solution was announced. Eighty parking spots will open up for free parking starting this Friday, Black Friday…and going to January 31st. You just pick up a vinyl window cling from a Midtown business, put it on your front windshield, and you are free to park in one of four private parking lots open to anyone who shops at Midtown.

The open lots are: the one right next to the Thai Chili restaurant at 1030 South Virginia. The lot at the corner of South Virginia and Cheney Streets, next to Midtown Eats. The lot right behind Backstreet Boutique at 730 Center Street…and the space south of the Ponderosa Hotel, at 515 South Virginia.

But even though Paul Doege of Recycled Records has heard complaints from customers, he says the parking crisis here...really isn't that bad when you look at bigger cities. As he put it, “You look at San Francisco’s Haight neighborhood, or in Berkeley where you've got a quarter mile walk to get to the street. We're still a whole lot shorter than a quarter mile walk. We do have plenty of parking available to us, but we just really appreciate that close-to parking, you know? And what business doesn't."