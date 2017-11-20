Attorneys Filing Las Vegas Shooting Lawsuits With 450 Plaintiffs

The following businesses or offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday this week.More >>
A federal judge has permanently blocked President Donald Trump's executive order to cut funding from cities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities.More >>
CBS News has fired Charlie Rose after several women accused the veteran newsman of sexual misconduct.More >>
Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong has named Assistant Sheriff Kenny L. Sandage to be appointed to the position of Undersheriff in December.More >>
Caltrans says drivers should expect delays on Highway 395 near Bodie as crews try to upright an overturned semi-truck.More >>
A northern Nevada doctor has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and drug distribution charges in a deadly prescription drug ring.More >>
Wildcreek is currently a popular site for golfing, but the WCSD is reporting there may be viable options to keep partial space for golfing.More >>
CBS News has fired Charlie Rose after several women accused the veteran newsman of sexual misconduct.More >>
Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies say they have arrested the 36-year-old man wanted on home invasion and domestic battery charges.More >>
