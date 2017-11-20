Final Totals in for Annual Share Your Christmas Drive-By Food Drive

Thanks to everyone that participated in our recent 25th annual Share Your Christmas drive-by food drive!

Here are the final totals:

Reno Location: 57,303 pounds & $120,037.50

Carson Location: 65,996 pounds & $10,632

Minden Location: 262,039 pounds & $57,996.89

The Food Bank will still take your donations if you could not make it out on Friday.

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada's Donald W. Reynolds Regional Food Distribution Center is located EAST of Sparks, Nevada.



From the Reno/Sparks area, drive east on I-80 and take Exit 32, USA Parkway. Turn right at the end of the exit ramp and follow USA Parkway 2.5 miles to Italy Drive. Turn left onto Italy Drive. The Food Bank is on the right at 550 Italy Drive.



Address:

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada

Donald W. Reynolds Regional Food Distribution Center

550 Italy Drive

McCarran, NV 89434



Phone: (775) 331-3663

Although non-perishable items are accepted, some suggestions include:

Canned Meats

Canned Fish

Peanut Butter

Macaroni & Cheese and Pasta Meals

Powdered Milk

Baby Formula, Baby Food

Complete Meals-Stews, Chili, Ravioli, Hearty Soups, etc.

Canned Fruits, Juice and Vegetables

Dry Cereal

Oatmeal

Rice

Pasta

Monetary Donations -

Make checks payable to: The Food Bank of Northern Nevada