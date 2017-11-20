Annual Share Your Christmas Drive-By Food Drive Next Month - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Annual Share Your Christmas Drive-By Food Drive Next Month

Posted: Updated:

You can help area families in need at our annual Share Your Christmas drive-by food drive next month!

On Friday, December 8th, we'll be collecting non-perishable food or cash at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, the governor's mansion in Carson City, and the Carson Valley Inn in Minden. 

Toys for Tots will be collecting toys for kids in need at all three locations.

