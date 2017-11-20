You can help area families in need at our annual Share Your Christmas drive-by food drive next month!
On Friday, December 8th, we'll be collecting non-perishable food or cash at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, the governor's mansion in Carson City, and the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.
Toys for Tots will be collecting toys for kids in need at all three locations.
KTVN-TV
Mailing Address:
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.