Ask the Doctor: New High Blood Pressure Guidelines

Southern Nevada health officials say a young child has died from the flu. The department said it's the first reported death from the flu in the county this season but among 78 cases that have been reported.More >>
The American Heart Association released new hypertension guidelines last week - which means some of us have to watch our blood pressure more closely. Learn more in our Ask the Doctor segment.More >>
Opioid addiction has been on the rise across America, it has killed more Americans than the Iraq, Afghanistan and Vietnam Wars combined, which is raising concern for care advocates for Veterans.More >>
A local car dealership presented a check to the Susan G. Komen Nevada on Friday.More >>
Nevada officials are considering moving the state's online health insurance marketplace off a federal website and onto a state-run platform.More >>
The 150 unit need is anticipated as Thanksgiving weekend approaches.More >>
Cancer is a scary thing and it can steal someone's life incredibly fast. It doesn't care if you're a hard worker, if you served our country, if you're a devoted husband or a father of three. That was the case for Ryan Hysell. How the community is getting ready to roll on his behalf in Health Watch.More >>
Nye County Emergency Management says it is signing a temporary agreement with Reno-based REMSA to provide ambulance service for Tonopah through November 27th.More >>
New guidelines lower the threshold for high blood pressure, adding 30 million Americans to those who have the condition, which now plagues nearly half of U.S. adults.More >>
President Donald Trump has picked a former top pharmaceutical and government executive be his Health and Human Services secretary.More >>
