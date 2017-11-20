Nevada guard/forward Jordan Caroline garnered Mountain West Men’s Basketball Player of the Week accolades for games played through Sunday, November 19. It is the third career MW weekly honor for Caroline.

MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

JORDAN CAROLINE, NEVADA

Junior, Guard/Forward, Champaign, Illinois / Southern Illinois

• Led Nevada to a 3-0 week with victories over RV/RV Rhode Island, at Santa Clara and at Pacific. Over the three games, Caroline averaged 20.3 points, 11 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

• In the Wolf Pack’s 88-81 victory over Rhode Island (11/13), posted game highs with 28 points and 12 rebounds. This was the first of two double-doubles for Caroline last week.

• At Santa Clara, scored 21 points and pulled down nine rebounds in Nevada’s 93-63 victory.

• Finished the week with his second double-double, pouring in 12 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in the Wolf Pack’s 89-74 victory at Pacific.

• For the week, Caroline shot 45-percent from the field, 40-percent from behind the arch and 87.5-percent at the free throw line.

2017-18 MW Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

Nov. 13 Hayden Dalton, Sr., F, Wyoming

Nov. 20 Jordan Caroline, Jr., G/F, Nevada

(Mountain West)