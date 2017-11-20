Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Middle School in Spanish Springs Next Month

The Washoe County School District is holding a groundbreaking ceremony on December 14th for a new middle school in Spanish Springs.

The proposed school is expected to hold a capacity of about 1,400 students.

It will be located in the new Kiley Ranch development. It's expected to open for students in August 2019.

The new school will help relieve overcrowding at other middle schools in the area, and relieve overcrowding at nearby elementary by moving sixth grade to middle school.