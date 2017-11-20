Thanksgiving Holiday Office Closures

The following businesses or offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday this week.

The City of Reno administrative offices at Reno City Hall (1 East First Street) will be closed in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, November 23 and Friday, November 24, 2017.

All City of Reno recreational facilities will also be closed on November 23 and 24. Recreational facilities will return to their regular schedules starting on Saturday, November 25.

The Reno Municipal Court (1 South Sierra Street) will also be closed on November 23 and 24.

---

Most Washoe County offices will be closed Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday and the day after, also known as Family Day.

The following county offices will be closed:

Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex: 1001 E. Ninth Street, Reno, 89512

All Washoe County Libraries. All Washoe County libraries will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23 for the Thanksgiving Day holiday and Friday, Nov. 24 for Family Day. Downtown Reno and Spanish Springs libraries will also be closed Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Please note: Libraries that are usually open to the public later than 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017 will have an early closing time of 5:00 p.m. Go to washoecountylibrary.us to place a hold, renew a checkout, and download eBooks, research databases and more.

to place a hold, renew a checkout, and download eBooks, research databases and more. The Second Judicial District Court

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office - all administrative offices and front desk

Regional Animal Services Shelter Operations and Office will be closed, but field operations will continue as normal.

Reno Justice Court, Sparks Justice Court, Incline Village Justice Court, Incline Constable, and Wadsworth Justice Court

Washoe County Human Services Agency and all meal distribution locations.

The following county offices will be open:

The Office of the County Clerk at the Washoe County Complex will remain open throughout the holiday from 8 a.m. to midnight for the issuance of marriage licenses, fictitious firm names and notary bond filings, as well as property tax payments for the Treasurer’s Office.

---

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is urging customers to use online services and the DMV’s appointment system to help cut down on lines in the offices during upcoming closures. All department offices will be closed over the four-days Thanksgiving holiday weekend from Thursday, November 23 through Sunday, November 26. The Monday and Tuesday after Thanksgiving are traditionally the busiest days of the year at the DMV. Appointments can be made at dmvnv.com/dashpass.

---

Truckee Meadows Community College will be closed Thursday, November 23 through Sunday, November 26 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

---

All Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) transit services will be on a Sunday schedule for Thanksgiving, November 23. RTC INTERCITY will not operate this day, and administrative offices will be closed.

Administrative offices will remain closed on Friday, November 24, while transit services will resume a normal schedule.

Passenger Services will be closed on Thanksgiving, but will reopen on November 24. The RTC SIERRA SPIRIT, which operates on all holidays, will continue to run on both November 23 and 24.