Reno-Tahoe International Airport Offers Thanksgiving Travel Tips

Thousands of travelers are expected to pass through the Reno-Tahoe International Airport this holiday week. Peak travel days will be Wednesday and on Sunday.

To help passengers, the airport is offering these tips:

* Arrive at least 90 minutes prior to your scheduled departure, or two hours before international flights.

* Call the airline or log on to their website prior to departure to check flight status. Remember that weather across the nation can impact flights.

* Be an educated traveler and know the baggage fees: log on to your airline’s website to learn how much each bag may cost to check. All airlines at RNO, except Southwest, charge for the first checked bag.

* At the Security Checkpoint, empty your pockets, remove your shoes and jewelry, and place them in the bins provided. TSA has implemented new procedures, requiring the removal of personal electronic devices larger than a cell phone (e.g. laptops, tablets, e-readers and handheld game consoles) from your carry-on bag. Placing these items in a bin with nothing on or under them for X-ray screening. Remember to retrieve all your items once through screening.

* Wear comfortable clothing and be prepared to remove coats, jackets and all outer wear. Place them in the bin for screening.

? Know the TSA 3-1-1 rule for carry-on bags at www.tsa.gov. Liquids, gels and aerosols such as shampoo, lotion and perfume must be packed in a one quart plastic baggie, one baggie per customer placed in its own bin. Remember that large snow globes fall into the category of unacceptable items.

* To save time, download boarding passes at home. If checking luggage, remember to allow enough time at the airport to check your bags. For specific luggage check-in cut-off times, please visit your airline’s website.

* The holidays are a time when many young children fly unaccompanied to their destination. If sending off a departing unaccompanied minor or a senior traveler, talk to airline ticket counter personnel if you wish to accompany the passenger to the gate. Proper identification will be required to drop off and pick up the child.

* Do not wrap gifts. Wait until you reach your destination to wrap holiday gifts as the TSA may need to unwrap the gift for inspection.

(Reno-Tahoe International Airport contributed this report.)