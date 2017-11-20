DMV Urges Appointments, Alternative Services to Avoid 'Black Mon - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

DMV Urges Appointments, Alternative Services to Avoid 'Black Monday'

The DMV is urging people to use appointments, online services and kiosks to avoid long wait times before and after the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.  

The Monday after Thanksgiving, informally called “Black Monday,” is the busiest day of the year for the DMV.  The days prior to the four-day Thanksgiving break and the entire week after are also unusually busy. 

The DMV website, dmvnv.com, offers nearly two dozen online transactions including address changes, driver history printouts, personalized plate orders and even original registration for vehicle purchase from a Nevada dealer. “DMV in a Box” kiosks can print registration decals and driver history printouts on the spot and many take cash. 

DMV offices will be closed four days from Thanksgiving Day, November 23 through Sunday, November 26. Offices will also be closed on Monday, December 25 and Monday, January 1, in observance of Christmas and New Year's. 

(Department of Motor Vehicles contributed to this report.)

