Lyon County Sheriff's Office Says Home Invasion Suspect Arrested

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office tells us that the home invasion suspect, Aaron Gaynor is now in jail.

Deputies are gathering details.

We will continue to update you as soon as more information becomes available.

Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies need your help finding a 36-year-old man wanted on home invasion and domestic battery charges.

They say the latest home invasion took place on Sunday afternoon.

Aaron Gaynor is known to be living in the Fernley area and has ties to the Reno area.

Gaynor is white, approximately 5’11” tall, 200 pounds with hazel eyes and balding brown hair.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 775-463-6620 or 775-577-5023. You can also contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or www.secretwitness.com.