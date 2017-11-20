Bighorns Fall to Long Island Nets

The Reno Bighorns (2-3) fell to the Long Island Nets (4-3) 108-102 Sunday night at the Reno Events Center.

David Stockton led the Bighorns with 25 points, five rebounds and three assists while Sacramento assignee Georgios Papagiannis recorded his third straight double-double of the season with 12 points and 16 rebounds. Aaron Harrison scored 22 points and grabbed four rebounds.

Kamari Murphy paced the Nets with 20 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists while Tahjere McCall had 17 points, five rebounds and four assists.

The Nets took control of the game early to lead the Bighorns by six at the 8:00 mark. The teams would knot the score up at 10 by the mid-way point of the frame before the Bighorns opened their lead to as many as 11 on two separate occasions to hold a 28-18 lead going into the second frame.

Reno continued to execute their offense opening the second quarter, keeping Long Island within two possessions. The Nets gained momentum mid-way through the quarter, keeping the Bighorns to a 33.3% team shooting effort the second half of the frame. The Bighorns entered the third quarter with a 52-47 lead.

Papagiannis recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds by halftime.

Long Island erupted coming out of the locker room going on a 10-2 run to retake control of the lead with 8:48 to play in the third quarter. The teams exchanged the lead five times and tied on five occasions in under six minutes. The Nets pulled away by five points before Reno cut the deficit to three heading into the final frame.

Reno opened the final quarter on a 15-7 run after a triple from Cody Demps to have a one-point advantage with 6:54 remaining in play. The Bighorns would have a four-point advantage over the Nets following a three from Harrison before Long Island scored four points in a minute behind a layup from Milton Doyle to tie the game at 99 at the 1:18 mark. Nets’ Senglin and Stockton would both make triples tying the score one final time with 38 second to play. Long Island kept Reno scoreless the remainder of play, resulting in a Nets victory. David Stockton scored 11 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter.

The Bighorns will next travel to Los Angeles to face the South Bay Lakers on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m.

Reno Bighorns Press Release