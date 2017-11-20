Bighorns Fall to Long Island Nets

The Reno Bighorns (2-3) fell to the Long Island Nets (4-3) 108-102 Sunday night at the Reno Events Center. David Stockton led the Bighorns with 25 points, five rebounds and three assists while Sacramento assignee Georgios Papagiannis recorded his third straight double-double of the season with 12 points and 16 rebounds.More >>
Josh Hall and Kendall Stephens combined to hit 12 of Nevada's program-record 17 3-pointers and Jordan Caroline had a double-double to help the Wolf Pack beat Pacific 89-74 on Saturday night.More >>
Nevada men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman has purchased 2,500 tickets for Saturday’s Wolf Pack football game and is donating the tickets to heroes in the Northern Nevada community.More >>
