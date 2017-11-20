Cult Leader Charles Manson Dead at 83 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Cult Leader Charles Manson Dead at 83

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities say Charles Manson, cult leader and mastermind behind 1969 deaths of actress Sharon Tate, 6 others, has died.

