Deputies End Search For Hiker on Rattlesnake Mountain

The Washoe County Sheriff's Department called off its search for a woman who was reportedly calling for help on Rattlesnake Mountain Sunday night.

PIO Bob Harmon tells Channel 2 that deputies were called out around 5:45 p.m. to a woman hiking with a flashlight, calling out for help. Deputies, Search and Rescue volunteers, and RAVEN helicopter assisted in the search.

The search was called off around 9:20 p.m. after deputies found no evidence that anyone was on the mountain.

Deputies are still asking that anyone who may have been in the area between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to contact the Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 775-785-9276.