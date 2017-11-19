NHP Identifies Pedestrian in Fatal Crash on Pyramid Highway - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NHP Identifies Pedestrian in Fatal Crash on Pyramid Highway

Posted: Updated:

Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the pedestrian killed by an SUV on Pyramid Highway near Spring Ridge Drive on Sunday night. 

NHP says 25-year-old Kody Strong of Sparks was walking towards the intersection when he was hit by a Ford Expedition heading south.  

Troopers say Strong was wearing dark clothing and there was no overhead lighting in the area. 

He died on scene. 

Authorities say the driver and the passenger in the Ford Expedition are cooperating with investigators. 

Trooper Chris Kelly of the Nevada Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) is investigating this crash. 

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Trooper Kelly at 775-687-9649 or ckelly@dps.state.nv.us regarding case #171101937

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.