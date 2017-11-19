NHP Identifies Pedestrian in Fatal Crash on Pyramid Highway

Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the pedestrian killed by an SUV on Pyramid Highway near Spring Ridge Drive on Sunday night.

NHP says 25-year-old Kody Strong of Sparks was walking towards the intersection when he was hit by a Ford Expedition heading south.

Troopers say Strong was wearing dark clothing and there was no overhead lighting in the area.

He died on scene.

Authorities say the driver and the passenger in the Ford Expedition are cooperating with investigators.

Trooper Chris Kelly of the Nevada Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) is investigating this crash.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Trooper Kelly at 775-687-9649 or ckelly@dps.state.nv.us regarding case #171101937