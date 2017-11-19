Pyramid Way Back Open After Fatal Crash

The Nevada Highway Patrol says one man is dead after being hit by an SUV on Pyramid Way Sunday night.

Troopers say the crash happened near Golden View Drive just before 6:00 p.m. The man was reportedly walking in the middle of the road when he was struck by a red Ford Expedition traveling southbound.

Southbound traffic on Pyramid Way was blocked at Disc Drive. The road reopened around 8:40 p.m.

The driver and the passenger in the Ford Expedition are cooperating with investigators. The pedestrian killed was only described as a 20-something male.