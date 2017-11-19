Turkey Cooking Safety

Whether you're an amateur, or a pro, cooking a turkey can be tricky.

One way that is gaining popularity is deep frying your bird, but it can be a little dangerous. Sparks Fire recommends against anyone deep frying their turkey, but since people are going to do it anyway, they thought they would show us how things can go wrong.

"There's a lot of prep work that should go into this, like knowing how to cook the grease, how to cook the oils, how to actually control everything, making sure you have a safe spot to do this," said Assistant Fire Marshal Chris McCubbins.

We took it straight from the freezer to the hot oil, which caused a chain reaction forcing the 325 degree oil to come shooting out, and igniting on the flame.

Every year fire departments across the nation respond to fires created by improper thanksgiving cooking, several of which could have been avoided with proper use of the deep firer, so Sparks Fire also showed us the proper way deep fry a turkey.

“When we are doing this turkey frying, if we see smoke coming from the pan then we need to be turning the heat down," said McCubbins.

They also have a few other safety tips:

• Completely dry your turkey

• Know the smoke point of the oil you are using

• Never leave hot oil unattended

• And have the proper fire extinguisher for grease fires, just in case

Keeping these tips in mind if you do chose to deep fry your bird may save you a visit from the fire department this Thanksgiving.