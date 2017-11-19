Three People Caught in Avalanche in Mt. Rose

The Sierra Avalanche Center is reporting an avalanche that occurred Thursday morning left three people partially buried.

The avalanche was in the Hourglass Bowl area of Mount Rose. It was 100 feet wide and went 600 feet.

According to the center, a rapid loading of heavy new snow was occurring when the avalanche triggered.

According to the Facebook post, SAC reports that the three skiers caught in the slide were slammed against rocks and trees but are okay. One of the skiers, however, suffered a possible broken ankle.

Hourglass Bowl is not part of the Mount Rose Ski Tahoe resort.