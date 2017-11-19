Wild Horse Stuck in Cattle Guard Rescued Saturday

The Lyon County Technical Large Animal Rescue volunteers responded to a call about a wild horse's legs stuck in a cattle guard Saturday.

The Nevada Highway Patrol discovered a Virginia Range stallion stuck just north of Silver Springs on US-95A.

State trained volunteers, who are part of the collaboration of groups that help manage the Virginia Range horses, headed the effort. They are trained to respond to livestock incidents on area highways.

North Lyon County Fire Protection District and the Central Lyon County Fire District helped assist the rescue.

These types of calls are tricky because the responders have to operate in close contact with the animals.

After they successfully removed the horse's legs from the cattle guard, the horse stood up, looked around and trotted off.

Credit to Willis Lamm for the photos and rescue story.