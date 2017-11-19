Reno residents have the opportunity this weekend to help children in need by filling shoebox gifts.

Operation Christmas Child is a collection week where local residents will collect toys, school supplies and hygiene items to fill a shoebox. The Samaritan's Purse project is delivering these gifts to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine around the world.

This year, the Northern Nevada Area Team volunteers have a goal of collecting more than 16,000 gifts.

You can visit Sierra Bible Church at 3195 Everett Drive to drop off shoeboxes. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, November 20th.

Operation Christmas Child's National Collection Week ends Monday, November 20th.

For more information on how to participate, call (714) 432-7030 or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.