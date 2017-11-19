Testing Required at Private Schools in Nevada Choice Program

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Standardized tests are a given in public school, and they're mandatory for Nevada private schools participating in the state's budding school-choice program.



Schools in Nevada's voucher-like program for low-income families will have those test results publicly reported starting next year.



Nevada is trying to figure out what to do with that information, and has put off discussion of possible consequences if the testing shows schools and their students aren't improving.



In more than half the country, there are voucher-like programs that enable families to use public money and resources to send their children to private school.



The National Conference of State Legislatures and other groups say they're only aware of three states - Louisiana, Indiana and Wisconsin - where private schools have been restricted or banned over standards and regulations.

