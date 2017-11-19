Armed Robbery in South Reno

Reno Police are looking for a man behind an armed robbery at the Little Caesars Pizza in south Reno.

Officers responded to the store on Double R Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night. They say a man walked in and claimed he was armed with a gun and robbed the store.

The suspect was last seen headed north on Double R and was reportedly wearing a khaki colored jacket and a "ghost recon" style mask.

If you have any information call Secret Witness at 322-4900.