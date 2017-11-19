With a Record Breaking 17 Three's Nevada Cruises to Win Over Pac - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

With a Record Breaking 17 Three's Nevada Cruises to Win Over Pacific

Posted: Updated:

Josh Hall and Kendall Stephens combined to hit 12 of Nevada's program-record 17 3-pointers and Jordan Caroline had a double-double to help the Wolf Pack beat Pacific 89-74 on Saturday night.

Hall was 8-of-11 shooting, including seven 3-pointers, for a career-high 25 points and Stephens, a graduate transfer from Purdue, finished with 20 points. Caroline had 12 points -- on 2-of-12 shooting -- and a career-high-tying 12 rebounds, while twins Caleb and Cody Martin scored 15 points and 13 points, respectively.

There were six lead changes and two ties before Martin scored 10 points and Hall hit two 3s during an 18-4 run that made it 35-22 lead with five minutes left in the first half. Nevada (4-0) led by double figures the rest of the way.

Jahil Tripp, the only Pacific (0-3) player to score in double figures, had career highs of 24 points and 15 rebounds.

Nevada shot just 40 percent from the field, but hit 17 of 34 from 3-point range and 18 of 20 from the free-throw line. The Wolf Pack are 4-0 for the first time since the 2006-07 season.

Associated Press

