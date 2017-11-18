Winter preparation after last year's devastation

Washoe County held a "winter preparation" open house today, to teach homeowners steps they can take to protect their homes this winter. But some residents had other things on their minds.

The open house, which was originally intended to educate the public on house weatherization, was filled with fed up homeowners just looking for answers.

"They don't have any more money to spend on us, and winter is coming, and more homes are going to be damaged," said Lemmon Valley resident Kathy Jeter.

Residents in Lemmon Valley are still suffering from residual damage and are looking for answers. Even with the HESCO barrier walls and water pumps, locals say their homes will be hit with flood waters once the winter weather starts.

But Washoe County says they have all the preparations in place, and assures residents they are not alone.

"Washoe County is here, we are working behind the scenes, we are working out in the field. Our crews spent a ton of time this summer dealing with all the flood damage that occurred to our roadside ditch network. We feel very prepared for this upcoming winter season," said Assistant County Manager for Washoe County Dave Solaro.

Officials have some tips to help you protect your home this winter:

Clean out your gutters of all debris.

Remove tree branches that could get weighed down with snow.

Wrap your water pipes in you basement or crawl space with insulation to slow heat transfer.

Be weather aware

For more information about winterizing your home or information about flood prevention, you can head to www.washoecounty.us