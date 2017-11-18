UFC GYM Hosts Women's Self Defense Class

On Saturday, UFC GYM Reno hosted their very first food drive along with a free Women's Self Defense class.

Participants in the class had to bring two cans of food or a gently used coat to benefit the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

Kelly Anundson, MMA fighter and UFC GYM trainer taught the course.

Attendees learned and practiced self defense techniques that help women protect themselves in precarious situations.

If you would like to take classes at UFC GYM, or learn more, call (775) 285 - 9340.