Washoe County's 11th Annual "Meet the Turkeys"

On Saturday, gather the kids and head over to meet some turkeys!

Washoe County will be holding their 11th annual "Meet the Turkeys" Open House from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.

The turkeys will be in pens for viewing and the public will be able to take pictures. They can also trot with the turkeys. There will be other farm animals there as well, including Moolisa the milking cow from the Nevada Department of Agriculture.

The event is free. Horse and pony rides will be available for $5.

The community is welcomed to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

For more information, call (775) 785 - 4512, ext. 102.