TMFPD Green Waste Collection Event

Truckee Meadows Fire hosted its second and final fall collection event for Washoe residents.

Residents dropped off lawn waste and dead vegetation at multiple Truckee Meadows Fire Stations Saturday, November 18th.

The Defensible Space Waste Disposal Program accepted green waste from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Here is the list of Stations:

Lemmon Valley Station 223, 130 Nectar St

Silver Lake Station 221, 11525 Red Rock Rd

Hidden Valley Station 37, 3255 W Hidden Valley Dr

East Washoe Valley Station 16, 1240 East Lake Blvd

Wadsworth Volunteer Station 225,? 400 Stampmill

For more information, visit http://www.washoecounty.us/outreach/2017/10/2017-10-25-GreenWasteFAQ.php