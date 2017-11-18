TMFPD Green Waste Collection Event - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

TMFPD Green Waste Collection Event

Posted: Updated:

Truckee Meadows Fire hosted its second and final fall collection event for Washoe residents. 

Residents dropped off lawn waste and dead vegetation at multiple Truckee Meadows Fire Stations Saturday, November 18th. 

The Defensible Space Waste Disposal Program accepted green waste from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Here is the list of Stations:

Lemmon Valley Station 223, 130 Nectar St

Silver Lake Station 221, 11525 Red Rock Rd  

Hidden Valley Station 37, 3255 W Hidden Valley Dr

East Washoe Valley Station 16, 1240 East Lake Blvd

Wadsworth Volunteer Station 225,? 400 Stampmill

For more information, visit http://www.washoecounty.us/outreach/2017/10/2017-10-25-GreenWasteFAQ.php

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.